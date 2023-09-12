CSI’s Piano Celebration Continues with Del Parkinson’s “Russian Retrospective”

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho continues its Piano Celebration concert series bringing talented pianist Del Parkinson. On Rise and Shine, we were joined by Professor of Music Sue Miller and College of Southern Idaho piano student Katherine Davis who spoke about the upcoming event.

Katherine Davis a piano student took Del Parkinson’s Masterclass and spoke about her experience with the program. Sue Miller encourages the community to attend the performance tickets can be purchased online or in person.

For more information on the Masterclass click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

