Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to remain alert while outdoors

Urging residents to be vigilant, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to...
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to remain alert when outdoors(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reports of mountain lions and black bears are on the increase in the Wood River Valley.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the most recent mountain lion reports are primarily coming from Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Because of this, Fish and Game is reminding everyone that public safety is always a priority and should come first. Urging residents to be vigilant especially during the morning and evening hours.

To help with public safety, Idaho Fish and Game gives these tips to keep yourself and other safe:

Never run away from a mountain lion as its instinct would be to chase and catch what it perceives as prey.

Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large you can and slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with it.

If you are attacked, fight back.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

If you spot an elk eating or trampling crops report them to Idaho Fish and Game. (Photo...
Idaho Fish and Game: Dealing with elk depredation in the Magic Valley
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
8 people injured after truck drives off roadway near Pine
The Twin Falls Public Library is encouraging the public to sign up for a library card for...
The Twin Falls Public Library encourages residents to sign up for a library card during National Library Card sign-up Month
Adolfo Carmona
Medical student at St. Luke’s Jerome focusing on mental health in the Latino community