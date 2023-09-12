Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to remain alert while outdoors

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reports of mountain lions and black bears are on the increase in the Wood River Valley.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the most recent mountain lion reports are primarily coming from Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Because of this, Fish and Game is reminding everyone that public safety is always a priority and should come first. Urging residents to be vigilant especially during the morning and evening hours.

To help with public safety, Idaho Fish and Game gives these tips to keep yourself and other safe:

Never run away from a mountain lion as its instinct would be to chase and catch what it perceives as prey.

Never turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large you can and slowly back away while maintaining eye contact with it.

If you are attacked, fight back.

