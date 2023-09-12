Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

The Twin Falls Public Library encourages residents to sign up for a library card during National Library Card sign-up Month

The Twin Falls Public Library is encouraging the public to sign up for a library card for...
The Twin Falls Public Library is encouraging the public to sign up for a library card for National Library Card Sing-up Month(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Twin Falls Public Library is encouraging residents to get their library card.

Circulation Supervisor Jill Fleming at the Twin Falls Public Library told KMVT that during the month of September residents who sign up for a library card will be entered to win a gift card at a local bookstore as well as a lunch box with library-themed items.

September has traditionally been National Library Card sign-up month as it coincides with the start of the school year.

Fleming said for residents within the city limits library cards are free. There is a household fee for residents who live outside the city limits.

“You can sign up online and then bring a photo ID and proof of address to the library or you can just show up in person and we’ll get you signed up and let you know what we have to offer,” said Fleming.

A library card gives residents access to books, movies, ebooks, board games, and even nontraditional items such as knitting needles and cake pans.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

If you spot an elk eating or trampling crops report them to Idaho Fish and Game. (Photo...
Idaho Fish and Game: dealing with elk depredation in the Magic Valley
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to...
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to remain alert while outdoors
The patrol said the pickup traveled roughly 100 yards before going off the cliff, landing,...
8 people injured after truck drives off roadway near Pine
Adolfo Carmona
Medical student at St. Luke’s Jerome focusing on mental health in the Latino community