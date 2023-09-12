The Twin Falls Public Library encourages residents to sign up for a library card during National Library Card sign-up Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Twin Falls Public Library is encouraging residents to get their library card.

Circulation Supervisor Jill Fleming at the Twin Falls Public Library told KMVT that during the month of September residents who sign up for a library card will be entered to win a gift card at a local bookstore as well as a lunch box with library-themed items.

September has traditionally been National Library Card sign-up month as it coincides with the start of the school year.

Fleming said for residents within the city limits library cards are free. There is a household fee for residents who live outside the city limits.

“You can sign up online and then bring a photo ID and proof of address to the library or you can just show up in person and we’ll get you signed up and let you know what we have to offer,” said Fleming.

A library card gives residents access to books, movies, ebooks, board games, and even nontraditional items such as knitting needles and cake pans.

