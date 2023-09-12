Advertise with Us
Valley Volleyball falls to Richfield on Monday night

Vikings move to 2-4 on the year
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hazelton, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley Vikings hosted Richfield Monday night in a tightly contest contest.

Richfield got off on a hot start and took the first set 25-18.

Valley banded together and came away with the second set 25-22.

The Tigers, however, proved they were the more dominant team, winning the next two sets to come away with the 3-1 victory.

Valley travels to take on Castleford Tuesday night while Richfield takes on Shosone on September 20th.

