2024 CDL Rosters and team identities begin to take shape as rostermania continues

(Gray News) - Rostermania is still in full swing as the 2024 Call of Duty League (CDL) season approaches. Some teams are still deliberating on their rosters following the announcement of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, which has revamped fan excitement. Two teams, in particular, have gone further than their rosters in the leadup to the upcoming season.

The London Royal Ravens have decided to leave Europe and rebrand as the Carolina Royal Ravens. As they look to represent the Carolinas, Charlotte, aptly nicknamed the ‘Queen City,’ will serve as the new home base for the Royal Ravens. They have not announced any additions to their roster, which remains empty.

The Florida Mutineers have taken a similar path, albeit with less travel. They have moved down the road from Orlando to Miami, where they have taken up residence as the newly minted Miami Heretics. Misfits Gaming partnered with the Spanish esports organization Team Heretics to make this possible. Fittingly, they have also signed an all-Spanish roster to play for them.

The new roster includes Eric ‘EriKBooM’ Ferrer and Adrian ‘MettalZ’ Serrano, who most recently played for Team Notorious in the Challengers League. Team Notorious placed second in the 2023 Challengers Finals. EriKBooM hasn’t had any experience in the CDL, but MettalZ had a brief stint on Toronto Ultra in 2020. The Heretics also grabbed Alejandro ‘Lucky’ López and Juan ‘JurNii’ Antonio González Muñoz, who played for Challengers team Deviance Gaming last season. Lucky was once a substitute for Ultra in 2020 alongside MettalZ, while JurNii spent some of 2020 as a substitute for the Atlanta FaZe. Javier ‘Vikul’ Milagro, a former Mutineer, has remained with the team through the rebrand.

The Los Angeles Thieves have also put the finishing touches on their roster. A popular team in the CDL, the Thieves haven’t made a starting roster addition since September 2021. Fans of the organization have been eagerly awaiting any movement since the team released its full roster from their contracts in July.

On the first of September, the Thieves revealed who they had chosen. Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan and Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid played for Minnesota RØKKR last season, with Afro finishing the season as a substitute. Daniel ‘Ghosty’ Rothe, pulled up as a rookie halfway through last season by OpTic Texas and released following Champs, will continue his CDL career in LA. Joseph ‘JoeDeceives’ Romero, who formerly played for Los Angeles Guerillas, will round out the roster.

Minnesota RØKKR is another team that has taken their time in the offseason to formulate a roster. On the last day of August, RØKKR fans were pleasantly surprised with the announcement of their starting four. Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi, Joseph ‘Owakening’ Conely, and Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost, who have jumped around the CDL since the inaugural season, now find their home in Minnesota. Thomas ‘Lynz’ Gregorio, who has bided his time on various European Challengers teams, most recently Aw0babobs, will finally get his shot at the CDL with RØKKR this season.

The Los Angeles Guerillas still only have a partial roster. Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson is the lone man on the starting roster, while Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez still fills the substitute role.

The remaining teams who have yet to announce an active roster are Seattle Surge, Las Vegas Legion, and Carolina Royal Ravens.

