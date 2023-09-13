Behind the Business: Floor Coverings International

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Flooring... it’s one of the most important parts of our homes.

From carpet to tile, laminate or hard wood, the flooring in our home is almost a reflection of our personalities. But the problem is, there are just too many options out there!

Thankfully, one locally owned flooring company franchise in Twin Falls is narrowing down those options and bringing them to your front door.

“We bring the product to you; we go to you, we carter to the customer,” said Franchise-Owner Rocky Marciano.

It’s called Floor Coverings International.

“We are mobile based; we come out to our customers’ homes and businesses – we bring the showroom to them, and we carry over 3,000 samples in our showroom. We show them the product under their lighting, in their home, and explain the process,” said Marciano.

Rocky Marciano is the local franchise owner of Floor Coverings International and has almost two decades of experience in the flooring installation game.

He says if you’re serious about your new flooring, his company is there for the entire process.

“It’s 18 years of experience that comes to your home and explains the product to you. Versus a 30-minute crash course,” said Marciano.

Marciano says a 30-minute crash course from an employee from big-box stores could work for you, but if you want a quality product and the expertise to back it up, give them a call.

“The big-box stores are great, they’re good stores, I shop there, just not for my flooring. We are a specialty store. We live and breathe flooring,” said Marciano.

One of the best parts of the mobile showroom is that Floor Coverings International has a territory not just in Twin Falls but even beyond the Magic Valley.

“We are locally owned and operated, of course, but our territory expands out from Mountain Home to Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony… so we have a pretty large territory,” said Marciano.

If you would like to learn more about Floor Coverings International, and all the products and services they offer. You can contact them by phone at (208) 825-2526.

Or look them up online at SID.FloorCoveringsInternational.com.

