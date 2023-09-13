Advertise with Us
CSI basketball adds new assistant coach to staff

Drew Huse joins Golden Eagles for the upcoming season
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho announced Tuesday the addition of Drew Huse, a new assistant coach for the Golden Eagles basketball squad this season.

Huse graduated from Bozeman High School in 2017, and then from Montana Tech in 2022.

While at Montana Tech, he played basketball there all five years and was the starting point guard on the Frontier Conference championship team in 2021-2022.

Huse took the opportunity to coach at CSI on only a couple of days’ notice because he knew he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“When Coach (Jeff) Reinert called me, I thought this was too good of an opportunity for my career,” Huse said. “So, I got the call on Thursday, he offered me Friday morning, packed my stuff up, and drove here on Sunday morning.”

Basketball runs in Huse’s blood, as his dad Brad Huse coached for 25 years at Montana State, and his uncle Shawn Huse now coaches at Montana State University-Northern.

Huse will be working closely in player development and recruiting for the Golden Eagles.

CSI gets their first preseason action in less than a month, as they compete at the Dallas Jamboree on October 6th and 7th.

