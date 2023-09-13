The Idaho Transportation Department stresses road safety this harvest season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As harvest season continues the Idaho Transportation Department is reminding drivers to be cautious around farm equipment that will be on the roadways.

Nathan Jerke with ITD says harvest season is picking up more than even just a week ago and he urges drivers to be patient.

Jerke said with potato and beet harvest coming up more big equipment will be on the roads. He said the wide oversize tractors and equipment do have the right-of-way and drivers do need to give them space.

He said if you are traveling on rural roads where farming equipment could be on the road to plan extra time for your commute.

“The big part is people need to be patient,” Jerke said. “Don’t get aggressive out on the roadway, take your time. If you are in a safe passing location, if the tractor pulling the equipment does pull over for you that’s a courtesy that they are giving you to show you, you have an open lane. Don’t pass on double yellows, and don’t pass on hilltops.”

Jerke also said drivers need to watch for farm equipment day and night.

“Ag operations can and do operate 24-7, so you’re not only going to be seeing it during daytime hours, you’ll see trucks in and out of the fields all night long,” Jerke said. “So, be particularly careful at nighttime, you’ll come up on those vehicles really quickly.”

He also said to watch for mud on the roadways as it can be very slippery when wet.

