Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

National Suicide Prevention Month
Wellness Wednesday: National Suicide Prevention Month
Idahoans for Open Primaries Seeking Signatures in Twin Falls
Idahoans for Open Primaries Coalition Seeking Signatures
Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/12/2023}
If you spot an elk eating or trampling crops report them to Idaho Fish and Game. (Photo...
Idaho Fish and Game: Dealing with elk depredation in the Magic Valley
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley; officials remind the public to...
Mountain lion sightings increase in the Wood River Valley