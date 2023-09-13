Advertise with Us
Justice Schrader named KMVT Player of the Week

Lighthouse Christian senior threw for nearly 400 yards with five touchdowns in win last week
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Justice Schrader has been named KMVT’S Friday Night Blitz Player of the Week.

The Lighthouse Christian senior was all over the box score this past week, as the Lions won their first conference matchup against Raft River, 40-12.

Schrader threw for nearly 400 yards while posting an impressive five touchdowns through the air.

He also impacted the game on the defensive end, grabbing an interception and had two forced fumbles.

Through the first three games this season, Schrader has thrown for over 850 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns passing. He has also rushed for over 200 yards and has added four touchdowns on the ground.

The Lions are a team to watch and can be seen on full display this Friday in KMVT’s Game of the Week, as they travel to take on Carey.

