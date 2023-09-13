Kimberly volleyball wins two straight sets, beats Buhl Tuesday night
Bulldogs improve to 4-2
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday featured volleyball action in 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, as Kimberly hosted Buhl.
Bulldogs took the first set 25-9, but a block from Buhl’s Aspen Eckert, and the Indians took set two, 25-19 and tied the game.
Kimberly would band together, however, and win the next two sets to win 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18).
The Bulldogs return to the court Thursday, as they travel to Filer to take on the Wildcats, while Buhl hosts American Falls on Wednesday.
Kimberly stats:
- Macy Dille 5 kills
- Mallory Kelsey16 kills
- Kadrian Klingler 5 kills
- Emerson Heatwole 29 digs
- Taya Plew 12 digs
