Kimberly volleyball wins two straight sets, beats Buhl Tuesday night

Bulldogs improve to 4-2
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday featured volleyball action in 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference, as Kimberly hosted Buhl.

Bulldogs took the first set 25-9, but a block from Buhl’s Aspen Eckert, and the Indians took set two, 25-19 and tied the game.

Kimberly would band together, however, and win the next two sets to win 3-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18).

The Bulldogs return to the court Thursday, as they travel to Filer to take on the Wildcats, while Buhl hosts American Falls on Wednesday.

Kimberly stats:

- Macy Dille 5 kills

- Mallory Kelsey16 kills

- Kadrian Klingler 5 kills

- Emerson Heatwole 29 digs

- Taya Plew 12 digs

