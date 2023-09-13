Advertise with Us
Man accused of killing a family of four in Kellogg pleads not guilty to all charges

Reported by Krem2 News
Majorjon Kaylor walks with guards into courtroom for hearing
Majorjon Kaylor walks with guards into courtroom for hearing(Krem 2 News | KREM)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALLACE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The northern Idaho man accused of killing a family of four in Kellogg over Father’s Day weekend has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

According to CBS affiliate KREM 2 News in Spokane, prosecutors claim that just before Majorjon Kaylor opened fire, he and his wife had confronted their neighbors over allegations that one of them had behaved inappropriately in front of Kaylor’s wife and children.

Police claim Kaylor told them at the scene that he had wanted to do something about it and “snapped.”

According to court documents Kaylor is expected to stand trial in early 2024 but will not face the death penalty.

