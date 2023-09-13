Advertise with Us
Minico volleyball overcomes Jerome; Tuesday Idaho prep scores

Spartans rally for two straight sets to get the win
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans hit the road to take on the Jerome Tigers, as both squads tried to climb their way up the conference ladder.

A back-and-forth first set sees Minico winning 25-17, thanks to a big hit from CJ Latta.

The Tigers would respond with a set of their own, but Minico proved to be strong and won 3-1.

The Spartans are back in action on September 19, as they travel to Wood River and take on the Wolverines. Jerome will take on Mountain Home on Thursday.

Other volleyball scores

Filer 3, Gooding 1 (13-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-20)

  • Faith Robinson: 49 assists, 3 kills
  • Reese Hills: 11 kills
  • Allie Bishop: 20 kills, 2 blocks
  • Izzy Brown: 10 digs, 5 aces

Hagerman 3, TFCA 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12)

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-10)

Burley 3, Mountain Home 1

Boys soccer scores

Wendell 3, Bliss 1

Girls soccer scores

Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 0

Sun Valley goals:

  • Mia Hansmeyer 2,
  • Ruby Crist,
  • Taylor Moe

Kimberly 6, Declo 0

Kimberly Goals:

  • Hannah Baird assisted by Rachel Sanchez
  • Emma Chavez (2 goals) assisted by Ellie Stastny & Ava Wyatt
  • Ava Wyatt assisted by Lydia Johns
  • Cassidy Johnson assisted by Abby Johnson
  • Ava Harper assisted by Lydia Johns

Filer 3, Gooding 0

Filer goals:

  • Izzy Garcia (2)
  • Kate Jacques (assisted by Chloe Armstrong)

Bliss 2, Wendell 0

