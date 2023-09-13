Minico volleyball overcomes Jerome; Tuesday Idaho prep scores
Spartans rally for two straight sets to get the win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans hit the road to take on the Jerome Tigers as both squads tried to climb their way up the conference ladder.
A back-and-forth first set sees Minico winning 25-17 thanks to a big hit from CJ Latta.
The Tigers would respond with a set of their own, but Minico proved to be strong and won 3-1.
The Spartans are back in action on September 19 as they travel to Wood River and take on the Wolverines. Jerome will take on Mountain Home on Thursday.
Other volleyball scores
Filer 3, Gooding 1 (13-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-20)
- Faith Robinson: 49 assists, 3 kills
- Reese Hills: 11 kills
- Allie Bishop: 20 kills, 2 blocks
- Izzy Brown: 10 digs, 5 aces
Hagerman 3, TFCA 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12)
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-10)
Burley 3, Mountain Home 1
Boys soccer scores
Wendell 3, Bliss 1
Girls soccer scores
Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 0
Sun Valley goals:
- Mia Hansmeyer 2,
- Ruby Crist,
- Taylor Moe
Kimberly 6, Declo 0
Kimberly Goals:
- Hannah Baird assisted by Rachel Sanchez
- Emma Chavez (2 goals) assisted by Ellie Stastny & Ava Wyatt
- Ava Wyatt assisted by Lydia Johns
- Cassidy Johnson assisted by Abby Johnson
- Ava Harper assisted by Lydia Johns
Filer 3, Gooding 0
Filer goals:
- Izzy Garcia (2)
- Kate Jacques (assisted by Chloe Armstrong)
Bliss 2, Wendell 0
