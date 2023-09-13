Minico volleyball overcomes Jerome; Tuesday Idaho prep scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans hit the road to take on the Jerome Tigers as both squads tried to climb their way up the conference ladder.

A back-and-forth first set sees Minico winning 25-17 thanks to a big hit from CJ Latta.

The Tigers would respond with a set of their own, but Minico proved to be strong and won 3-1.

The Spartans are back in action on September 19 as they travel to Wood River and take on the Wolverines. Jerome will take on Mountain Home on Thursday.

Other volleyball scores

Filer 3, Gooding 1 (13-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-20)

Faith Robinson: 49 assists, 3 kills



Reese Hills: 11 kills



Allie Bishop: 20 kills, 2 blocks



Izzy Brown: 10 digs, 5 aces



Hagerman 3, TFCA 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12)

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-10)

Burley 3, Mountain Home 1

Boys soccer scores

Wendell 3, Bliss 1

Girls soccer scores

Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 0

Sun Valley goals:

Mia Hansmeyer 2,

Ruby Crist,

Taylor Moe



Kimberly 6, Declo 0

Kimberly Goals:

Hannah Baird assisted by Rachel Sanchez

Emma Chavez (2 goals) assisted by Ellie Stastny & Ava Wyatt

Ava Wyatt assisted by Lydia Johns

Cassidy Johnson assisted by Abby Johnson

Ava Harper assisted by Lydia Johns



Filer 3, Gooding 0

Filer goals:

Izzy Garcia (2)

Kate Jacques (assisted by Chloe Armstrong)



Bliss 2, Wendell 0

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.