Wellness Wednesday: National Suicide Prevention Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —September is National Suicide Prevention Month. On this week’s Wellness Wednesday we were joined by St. Luke’s Community Health Coordinator and Megan Humble from Connect HOPE. They spoke about the importance of speaking up about mental health issues when they arise and the tools that are available to the community like QPR training. If you are interested in learning more about the QPR program you can call (208)-293-5417, or email connecthopemv@gmail.com.

