5K Gathering of ‘Grate’ness to take place this Saturday in Jerome

Gathering of Grateness in Jerome
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is invited to participate in the 3rd annual Gathering of ‘Grate’ness this weekend in Jerome.

The Gathering of ‘Grate’ness was started a few years ago by Agropur, to get the community together and give back to the community.

Different businesses and individuals in the area are invited to participate in the 5K run, walk and stroll.

It starts on Saturday morning at Agropur parking lot.

Everyone is bussed to Horizon Elementary School where they then walk down Tiger Drive to Nez Perce towards the Agropur Plant, which equals 3.1 miles.

“They have a challenge out there for the businesses, whether you are a big business, whether you are Idaho Milk products, Clif Bar, Chobani, even St. Luke’s, the company that has the most employees that cross the finish line get this really cheesy traveling trophy for bragging rights,” said Cheryl Viola, with the Jerome Chamber of Commerce.

The run is Saturday September 16.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and all of the proceeds will go towards the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley.

For more information, click this link or watch the video above.

