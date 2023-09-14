Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Colossal planet may have signs of life, NASA says

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in...
An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.(Illustration: NASA, CSA, ESA, J. Olmsted (STScI), Science: N. Madhusudhan (Cambridge University))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:52 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A colossal planet about 120 light years from Earth may have water flowing on it, new evidence uncovered by the James Webb Space Telescope possibly shows.

An investigation with the space-based observatory revealed the exoplanet K2-18b may have some key features of a planet that could support bodies of water and life.

An analysis of Webb’s observations found the planet has abundant methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere.

NASA said there’s also the presence of these carbon-bearing molecules, along with a scarcity of ammonia, which could indicate an atmosphere rich with hydrogen that surrounds an ocean world.

Carbon is considered the building block of life forms on Earth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury deciding fate of 3 men in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé reporters, drawing interest and ire
The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
Arby’s adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu
Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in...
Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices