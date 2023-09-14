Advertise with Us
Idaho Power encourages residents to be prepared in advance of any power outages

Preparedness kits can include first aid, emergency blankets, food and water.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is encouraging residents to take stock now in case any potential power outages occur.

Idaho Power spokeswoman Angela Miller told KMVT that if a storm or other accident causes the power to go out for only a few hours it could cause concerns, especially if it’s around dinner time and families cannot cook.

She said people should prepare by assembling an emergency outage kit that includes flashlights, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable foods such as granola bars.

Idaho Power also says people should know how to manually open and close garage doors and security gates and ensure medical supplies are available in case of an accident.

“Storms can happen at any time,” said Miller. “While we keep the lights on 99% of the time, and I guarantee we’ll be fast on getting it restored, it still could happen for a while, to anyone.”

Miller said it’s also a good idea to have games for young kids and a battery-powered radio or hand crank radio to listen for emergency weather alerts during a power outage.

