Idahoans for Open Primaries seeking signatures in Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday, September 16, the Idahoans for Open Primaries Coalition will be at the Lamphouse Theatre collecting signatures and drumming up support for their ballot initiative.

Luke Mayville, Co-Founder of Reclaim Idaho, joined us on Rise and Shine to talk about what the ballot initiative entails and what they are hoping to achieve.

If you are interested in learning more about the ballot initiative you can visit their website or click the play button up above to watch the interview with Mr. Mayville.

