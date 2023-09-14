Ketchum man drowns after car crashes into a canal

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police say a one-vehicle accident occurred on Sunday, just after 3 a.m. at 13 W 300 N. in Jerome County.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and his 27-year-old passenger, both of Ketchum, were headed north on 300 N when they missed the curve, drove up the embankment, and into the canal.

Both of the men were able to exit the vehicle; however, only the passenger survived.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched for several hours and recovered the Hyundai, but weren’t able to locate the driver.

On Wednesday, three days after the car crashed, members from the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the body of the driver.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.