Man dies in early morning crash near Murtaugh

A 42-year-old man from Mexico was killed in the accident
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:53 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area of North 5000 East and U.S. 30 that occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

ISP says a 20-year-old man from Mexico was headed south on N 5000 East in a 2009 Dodge Journey, when he collided with a 2016 Nissan Versa, headed west on U.S. 30. The driver of the Dodge was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital.

The passenger of the Nissan, a 42-year-old man from Mexico, died at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan, a 22-year-old man, also from Mexico, was taken to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

