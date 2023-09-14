Advertise with Us
Man extradited from Tennessee to face charges in Twin Falls

A man who was sentenced in Tennessee for a crime fitting in the category of violence against...
A man who was sentenced in Tennessee for a crime fitting in the category of violence against children is facing a similar charge in Idaho.(Whiteville Correctional Facility)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man has been extradited from Tennessee to Twin Falls to face child sexual abuse charges, stemming from the last decade.

Since 2018, 24-year-old Devon Larison has been incarcerated at the Whiteville Correctional Facility in Tennessee.

He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery, in which the victim was under 12 years of age.

Prior to moving to Tennessee, Larison spent time in Idaho.

According to court documents, when Larison was 18 years old in 2017, he allegedly touched a young child who was about eight at the time at a residence in Twin Falls.

A criminal complaint was issued on June 7, 2023, and Larison has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.

After making an initial appearance in felony magistrate court, Larison was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail Wednesday and has a preliminary hearing set for September 22 at 8:15 a.m.

