Mountain Home boys soccer tops Twin Falls; Wednesday Idaho prep scores

Tigers improve to 5-2
By Kole Emplit
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Bruins (2-6-1) hosted the Mountain Home Tigers (4-2) Wednesday evening, a rematch from the Tigers’ 2-0 win over the Bruins to start the season.

After a scoreless 25 minutes, a penalty would be awarded to Mountain Home.

Fernando Murillo winded up from the spot and struck the ball to the left, but Twin Falls goalkeeper Jose Hernandez dived and made an incredible save to keep the game at zero.

The Tigers, however, would get their mojo working. Moments later, captain Diego Pedroza would fire in a cross and find Kathan Byrne who tapped the ball in to give Mountain Home a 1-0 lead.

They weren’t done yet, as Jose Cabezas would hammer a shot from outside the 18, hitting off the left post and in for a 2-0 advantage.

To cap off the half, Byrne took advantage of a poor clearance inside the box and slotted it by the keeper to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Mountain Home will host Minico on Monday, while Twin Falls will travel and take on Wood River next Wednesday.

Other boys soccer scores:

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0

Goals:

  • Riley Scott
  • Linkin Wood
  • Emmanuel Baltazar

Girls soccer scores

Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 0

