Romney will not seek re-election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Republican US Senator Mitt Romney, of Utah, announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election.

The 76-year-old former GOP presidential nominee noted that if he served another term, he’d be in the senate into his mid-80′s.

He called for a “new generation of leaders” and criticized both President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

He released a video message outlining a range of what he described as critical issues, including rising national debt and the climate crisis.

Romney said neither Biden nor Trump are quote “leading their party to confront those issues.”

The senator has long been one of the few republican politicians to be an outspoken critic of Trump.

His current term ends in January of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.