Salute to Idaho Agriculture: CSI Agriculture Club

The CSI Ag Club begun the year with a barbecue at the Breckenridge Endowment Farm on the CSI campus.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s Agriculture Club has begun meeting again for the 2023-24 school year and they are the focus of this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

The Ag Club first met last Wednesday with a club-wide barbecue down at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm.

The get-together gave both current and prospective club members a chance to learn more about the club and their events for this upcoming year and everything else that is offered.

The club is completely student-run and gives members an opportunity to connect with industry professionals as well as other members who share similar interests and career goals.

One member credited the club for helping him gain experience in the field of agriculture.

“The club helped me get an opportunity to go do an internship with the University of Idaho Extension in Camas County over the summer, and that was a wonderful experience working up there with the 4-H leaders, members and extension personnel up there,” William Harrison, an Ag Club member said.

The Ag Club meets twice a month in the Evergreen Building on CSI’s campus. For those interested in finding out more or looking to join the club more information can be found here: https://www.csi.edu/student-activities/clubs.aspx

