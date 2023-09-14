A Suicide Prevention Workshop will be held Saturday Sept. 16 at the Wilson Theatre in Rupert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10-16 is Suicide Prevention Awareness Week and community leaders are invited to a Suicide Prevention Workshop at the historic Wilson Theatre on Saturday.

Service Officer for the Mini-Cassia Veteran’s Office Chuck Driscoll and Grace Church Pastor Travis Turner joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the importance of talking about Suicide Prevention and how community leaders can get involved.

