A Suicide Prevention Workshop will be held Saturday Sept. 16 at the Wilson Theatre in Rupert

National Suicide Prevention Week brings awareness to the one of the leading causes of death
National Suicide Prevention Week brings awareness to the one of the leading causes of death
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September 10-16 is Suicide Prevention Awareness Week and community leaders are invited to a Suicide Prevention Workshop at the historic Wilson Theatre on Saturday.

Service Officer for the Mini-Cassia Veteran’s Office Chuck Driscoll and Grace Church Pastor Travis Turner joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine to talk about the importance of talking about Suicide Prevention and how community leaders can get involved.

To watch the full interview click the play button on the video above.

