Three vehicle accident backs up traffic on eastbound I84 near exit 182

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There was a three-vehicle accident at about 2:20 P.M. today near exit 182 on eastbound Interstate 84.

The accident involved a harvest truck carrying potatoes, an Amazon delivery truck and a BMW. The harvest truck rolled and ended up on the south side of the interstate along with the Amazon delivery truck.

It’s not known how the accident happened, but we do know that the accident had backed up traffic.

It’s also unknown if the occupants of the vehicles were injured in the pile up.

Idaho State Police are investigating, and we’ll have an update as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.