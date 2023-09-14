University of Idaho will delay tearing down house where four UI students were murdered

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho has again delayed the demolition of the house that four U of I students were murdered in back on November 13, 2022, and will do so until after the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with killing the students.

Leaders met again on Thursday and decided to hold off on tearing down the off-campus house located on King Road. The university was given the six-bedroom home earlier this year by the homeowner. They had originally planned to tear down the house at the start of the fall semester.

According to the Idaho Statesman, University of Idaho spokesperson Jodi Walker said in an interview today that the university is “trying to balance what is right for the student, continues to focus on their education, and do right by the memories of the students that were lost.”

University officials have not set a new date for destruction of the house, and no plans have been made as far as what will become of the property once the home is gone.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, a graduate student at neighboring Washington State University, has been charged with killing the students with a large military style knife on November 13, 2022; and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in this case for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21-year-old seniors at the time. As well as junior Xana Kernolde and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20.

The jury trial was originally scheduled to begin on October 2, 2023; however Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial so Judge John C. Judge vacated the October 2nd trial date and a new trial date has not yet been set.

