WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Sept. 15th.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re reaching the mid-point of the regular season and teams across Southern Idaho are kicking it into full gear.
Both Twin Falls and Burley are looking to rebound after disappointing first losses on the season: Twin Falls makes the trip to Jerome for the Battle of the Bridge - Burley hosts Preston ― In the first conference match-up in 3A, the boys of Wood River make the trip to Filer ― Wendell and Declo hit the road ― in the GAME-OF-THE-WEEK, undefeated Lighthouse makes the trek to Carey to see how Lions face-off against Panthers ― PLUS a full slate of gridiron action from across Southern Idaho.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - BURLEY
|1-0
|2-1
|2 - MINICO
|1-0
|2-2
|3 - CANYON RIDGE
|0-0
|3-0
|4 - TWIN FALLS
|0-0
|2-1
|5 - JEROME
|0-0
|0-3
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-0
|0-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 4 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|PRESTON (1-3)
|BURLEY (2-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Ridgevue - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CANYON RIDGE (3-0)
|RIDGEVUE (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|TWIN FALLS (2-1)
|JEROME (0-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|CENTURY (0-4)
|MINICO (2-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3)
|(3A) GOODING (1-2)
4A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|REVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|3-0
|61
|1ST
|2 - Skyline
|2-1
|49
|2ND
|3 - Pocatello
|2-0
|39
|3RD
|4 - Emmett
|3-0
|23
|5TH
|5 - Hillcrest
|3-0
|14
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1.
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBERLY
|0-0
|3-0
|2 - BUHL
|0-0
|1-2
|3 - GOODING
|0-0
|1-2
|4 - WOOD RIVER
|0-0
|1-3
|5 - FILER
|0-0
|0-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 4 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(4A) CALDWELL (0-3)
|BUHL (1-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|WOOD RIVER (1-3)
|FILER (0-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3)
|GOODING (1-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|MARSH VALLEY (0-3)
|KIMBERLY (3-0)
3A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|4-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|3-0
|51
|2ND
|3 - Weiser
|3-0
|37
|3RD
|4 - Kimberly
|3-0
|23
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|3-0
|19
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: NONE
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|3-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|3-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 4 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Bear Lake - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|WENDELL (3-1)
|BEAR LAKE (1-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Firth - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|DECLO (3-0)
|FIRTH (1-2)
2A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - North Fremont
|3-0
|64
|1ST
|2 - Declo
|3-0
|48
|2ND
|3 - West Side
|2-1
|44
|3RD
|4 - Aberdeen
|2-1
|16
|N/A
|5 - Melba
|2-0
|10
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1.
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN
|1-0
|3-0
|2 - OAKLEY
|1-0
|2-1
|3 - VALLEY
|1-0
|2-1
|4 - CAREY
|0-0
|0-2
|5 - MURTAUGH
|0-1
|2-1
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|0-1
|1-1
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|0-1
|1-1
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 4 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME-OF-THE-WEEK
FRI - 9/15/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (3-0)
|CAREY (0-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|GLENNS FERRY (1-1)
|(1A-D2) HAGERMAN (2-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|VALLEY (2-1)
|MURTAUGH (2-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|OAKLEY (2-1)
|RAFT RIVER (1-1)
1A-D1: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|2-1
|63
|1ST
|2 - Lighthouse Christian
|3-0
|47
|3RD
|3 - Logos
|3-0
|28
|N/A
|4 - Notus
|2-0
|21
|4TH
|5 - Grace
|3-1
|20
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1.
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|0-0
|2-1
|2 - DIETRICH
|0-0
|2-1
|3 - HAGERMAN
|0-0
|2-1
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|0-0
|1-1
|5 - SHOSHONE
|0-0
|0-2
|6 - HANSEN
|0-0
|0-3
|7 - RICHFIELD (playing JV schedule)
|0-0
|0-2
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 4 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|ROCKLAND (1-2)
|CASTLEFORD (1-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|(1A-D1) GLENNS FERRY (1-1)
|HAGERMAN (2-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 9/15/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|SHOSHONE (0-2)
|RICHFIELD (0-2)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|CAMAS COUNTY (2-1)
|Vs. HANSEN 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm
|HANSEN (0-3)
|Vs. CAMAS COUNTY 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm
|DIETRICH (2-1)
|Vs. HAGERMAN 9/22/23 @ Hagerman 7pm
1A-D2: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|2-0
|67
|1ST
|T-2 - Camas County
|2-1
|36
|2ND
|T-2 - Mullan
|3-0
|36
|4TH
|4 - Garden Valley
|2-1
|23
|5TH
|5 - Council
|2-1
|9
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1.
