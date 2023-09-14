WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re reaching the mid-point of the regular season and teams across Southern Idaho are kicking it into full gear.

Both Twin Falls and Burley are looking to rebound after disappointing first losses on the season: Twin Falls makes the trip to Jerome for the Battle of the Bridge - Burley hosts Preston ― In the first conference match-up in 3A, the boys of Wood River make the trip to Filer ― Wendell and Declo hit the road ― in the GAME-OF-THE-WEEK, undefeated Lighthouse makes the trek to Carey to see how Lions face-off against Panthers ― PLUS a full slate of gridiron action from across Southern Idaho.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - BURLEY 1-0 2-1 2 - MINICO 1-0 2-2 3 - CANYON RIDGE 0-0 3-0 4 - TWIN FALLS 0-0 2-1 5 - JEROME 0-0 0-3 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-0 0-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) PRESTON (1-3) BURLEY (2-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Ridgevue - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CANYON RIDGE (3-0) RIDGEVUE (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM

(conference game) TWIN FALLS (2-1) JEROME (0-3)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) CENTURY (0-4) MINICO (2-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3) (3A) GOODING (1-2)

4A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

Sept. 12, 2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS REVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 3-0 61 1ST 2 - Skyline 2-1 49 2ND 3 - Pocatello 2-0 39 3RD 4 - Emmett 3-0 23 5TH 5 - Hillcrest 3-0 14 N/A Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1.

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBERLY 0-0 3-0 2 - BUHL 0-0 1-2 3 - GOODING 0-0 1-2 4 - WOOD RIVER 0-0 1-3 5 - FILER 0-0 0-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (4A) CALDWELL (0-3) BUHL (1-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM

(conference game) WOOD RIVER (1-3) FILER (0-3)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3) GOODING (1-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) MARSH VALLEY (0-3) KIMBERLY (3-0)

3A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

Sept. 12, 2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 4-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 3-0 51 2ND 3 - Weiser 3-0 37 3RD 4 - Kimberly 3-0 23 4TH 5 - Teton 3-0 19 5TH Others receiving votes: NONE

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 3-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 3-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Bear Lake - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) WENDELL (3-1) BEAR LAKE (1-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Firth - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) DECLO (3-0) FIRTH (1-2)

2A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

Sept. 12, 2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - North Fremont 3-0 64 1ST 2 - Declo 3-0 48 2ND 3 - West Side 2-1 44 3RD 4 - Aberdeen 2-1 16 N/A 5 - Melba 2-0 10 N/A Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1.

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 1-0 3-0 2 - OAKLEY 1-0 2-1 3 - VALLEY 1-0 2-1 4 - CAREY 0-0 0-2 5 - MURTAUGH 0-1 2-1 6 - GLENNS FERRY 0-1 1-1 7 - RAFT RIVER 0-1 1-1 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINAL GAME-OF-THE-WEEK

FRI - 9/15/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM

(conference game) LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (3-0) CAREY (0-2)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) GLENNS FERRY (1-1) (1A-D2) HAGERMAN (2-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM

(conference game) VALLEY (2-1) MURTAUGH (2-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) OAKLEY (2-1) RAFT RIVER (1-1)

1A-D1: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

Sept. 12, 2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 2-1 63 1ST 2 - Lighthouse Christian 3-0 47 3RD 3 - Logos 3-0 28 N/A 4 - Notus 2-0 21 4TH 5 - Grace 3-1 20 5TH Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1.

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 0-0 2-1 2 - DIETRICH 0-0 2-1 3 - HAGERMAN 0-0 2-1 4 - CASTLEFORD 0-0 1-1 5 - SHOSHONE 0-0 0-2 6 - HANSEN 0-0 0-3 7 - RICHFIELD (playing JV schedule) 0-0 0-2 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) ROCKLAND (1-2) CASTLEFORD (1-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) (1A-D1) GLENNS FERRY (1-1) HAGERMAN (2-1)

FINAL FRI - 9/15/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM

(non-conference game) SHOSHONE (0-2) RICHFIELD (0-2)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK CAMAS COUNTY (2-1) Vs. HANSEN 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm HANSEN (0-3) Vs. CAMAS COUNTY 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm DIETRICH (2-1) Vs. HAGERMAN 9/22/23 @ Hagerman 7pm

1A-D2: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)

Sept. 12, 2023 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 2-0 67 1ST T-2 - Camas County 2-1 36 2ND T-2 - Mullan 3-0 36 4TH 4 - Garden Valley 2-1 23 5TH 5 - Council 2-1 9 N/A Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1.

