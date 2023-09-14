Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Sept. 15th.
WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 4: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin, Kole Emplit and Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’re reaching the mid-point of the regular season and teams across Southern Idaho are kicking it into full gear.

Both Twin Falls and Burley are looking to rebound after disappointing first losses on the season: Twin Falls makes the trip to Jerome for the Battle of the Bridge - Burley hosts Preston ― In the first conference match-up in 3A, the boys of Wood River make the trip to FilerWendell and Declo hit the road ― in the GAME-OF-THE-WEEK, undefeated Lighthouse makes the trek to Carey to see how Lions face-off against Panthers ― PLUS a full slate of gridiron action from across Southern Idaho.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

To view all of the previous weeks highlights, hit the link of the week you want to see above.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2 WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - BURLEY1-02-1
2 - MINICO1-02-2
3 - CANYON RIDGE0-03-0
4 - TWIN FALLS0-02-1
5 - JEROME0-00-3
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-00-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
PRESTON (1-3)
BURLEY (2-1)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Ridgevue - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CANYON RIDGE (3-0)
RIDGEVUE (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Jerome - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
TWIN FALLS (2-1)
JEROME (0-3)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
CENTURY (0-4)
MINICO (2-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3)
(3A) GOODING (1-2)

4A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly3-0611ST
2 - Skyline2-1492ND
3 - Pocatello2-0393RD
4 - Emmett3-0235TH
5 - Hillcrest3-014N/A
Others receiving votes: Canyon Ridge 5, Burley 2, Twin Falls 1, Lakeland 1.

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBERLY0-03-0
2 - BUHL0-01-2
3 - GOODING0-01-2
4 - WOOD RIVER0-01-3
5 - FILER0-00-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(4A) CALDWELL (0-3)
BUHL (1-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Filer - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
WOOD RIVER (1-3)
FILER (0-3)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Gooding - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(4A) MOUNTAIN HOME (0-3)
GOODING (1-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
MARSH VALLEY (0-3)
KIMBERLY (3-0)

3A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem4-0651ST
2 - Homedale3-0512ND
3 - Weiser3-0373RD
4 - Kimberly3-0234TH
5 - Teton3-0195TH
Others receiving votes: NONE

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-03-0
2 - WENDELL0-03-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Bear Lake - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
WENDELL (3-1)
BEAR LAKE (1-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Firth - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
DECLO (3-0)
FIRTH (1-2)

2A: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - North Fremont3-0641ST
2 - Declo3-0482ND
3 - West Side2-1443RD
4 - Aberdeen2-116N/A
5 - Melba2-010N/A
Others receiving votes: Wendell 6, Bear Lake 4, Firth 1, Cole Valley Christian 1, Ririe 1.

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN1-03-0
2 - OAKLEY1-02-1
3 - VALLEY1-02-1
4 - CAREY0-00-2
5 - MURTAUGH0-12-1
6 - GLENNS FERRY0-11-1
7 - RAFT RIVER0-11-1
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINALGAME-OF-THE-WEEK
FRI - 9/15/23 @ Carey - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (3-0)
CAREY (0-2)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
GLENNS FERRY (1-1)
(1A-D2) HAGERMAN (2-1)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
VALLEY (2-1)
MURTAUGH (2-1)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
OAKLEY (2-1)
RAFT RIVER (1-1)

1A-D1: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley2-1631ST
2 - Lighthouse Christian3-0473RD
3 - Logos3-028N/A
4 - Notus2-0214TH
5 - Grace3-1205TH
Others receiving votes: Butte County 11, Kamiah 4, Potlatch 1.

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY0-02-1
2 - DIETRICH0-02-1
3 - HAGERMAN0-02-1
4 - CASTLEFORD0-01-1
5 - SHOSHONE0-00-2
6 - HANSEN0-00-3
7 - RICHFIELD (playing JV schedule)0-00-2
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 4 ACTION

FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Castleford - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
ROCKLAND (1-2)
CASTLEFORD (1-1)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
(1A-D1) GLENNS FERRY (1-1)
HAGERMAN (2-1)
FINALFRI - 9/15/23 @ Richfield - 7:00 PM
(non-conference game)
SHOSHONE (0-2)
RICHFIELD (0-2)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
CAMAS COUNTY (2-1)Vs. HANSEN 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm
HANSEN (0-3)Vs. CAMAS COUNTY 9/22/23 @ Camas County 4pm
DIETRICH (2-1)Vs. HAGERMAN 9/22/23 @ Hagerman 7pm

1A-D2: WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 4 MEDIA POLL (idahosports.com)
Sept. 12, 2023		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick2-0671ST
T-2 - Camas County2-1362ND
T-2 - Mullan3-0364TH
4 - Garden Valley2-1235TH
5 - Council2-19N/A
Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Dietrich 8, Cascade 7, Tri-Valley 1.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
crash
Three-vehicle crash near Murtaugh Friday morning
Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill
UPDATE: Wedge Fire reported east of Timmerman Hill fully contained

Latest News

Tigers improve to 5-2
Mountain Home boys soccer tops Twin Falls; Wednesday Idaho prep scores
Bulldogs improve to 4-2
Kimberly volleyball wins two straight sets, beats Buhl Tuesday night
Spartans rally for two straight sets to get the win
Minico volleyball overcomes Jerome; Tuesday Idaho prep scores
Drew Huse joins Golden Eagles for upcoming season
CSI basketball adds new assistant coach to staff