Bingham, Andrew “Andy” J.

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In loving memory of Andrew J Bingham, 46, of Paul, who passed away on September 12, 2023. Andy was born May 29, 1977, to his parents, Kerry and Joy Bingham, in Rupert, Idaho. Andy was the middle of five boys. He was born the same year his mom and dad finished their house at the dairy where his parents still reside. He grew up learning to work hard alongside his dad and brothers, and gained knowledge of what it takes to care for animals and run a dairy. He was very shy as a kid and would hide behind his dad’s legs when he talked to people. His four brothers all had red hair except Andy. Many pictures of the boys show him with bright blonde hair and dark skin in the midst of red heads. Ben, Jake, and Andy were always finding ways to have a good time on the farm. They had many battles playing basketball on the trampoline which often ended in chasing one of them to a locked door. They were always making up songs and jingles about people they knew and places they had been.

Andy was an incredibly talented and gifted athlete; one of the smartest, most fluid players on the court. He played on the All-Idaho basketball team and competed in many tournaments. After high school he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Birmingham, England. After his mission, he went to school at Ricks College where he earned his Associates Degree. He then earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Utah State University. Andy moved home not long after and bought a herd of heifers and started milking cows at his dad’s dairy. His dad and youngest brother, Kody, who was in high school at the time, helped him get started by working all the new heifers into the barn.

In 2004, he met his beautiful wife, Chelsea Clayton. They were married and sealed in the Logan Temple in 2006. They had many adventures together. They rode to Sturgis on their motorcycle, often camping and hiking wherever they went. Chelsea and Andy were able to enjoy motorcycle trips to many beautiful places. He was always in awe of the beauty of the world and appreciated all of God’s creations. He loved God and the gospel of Jesus Christ and understood the importance of becoming like Him. His love of the Savior was deeply rooted in his life experiences.

The motorcycle trips slowed down as kids started to join their family and priorities began to shift to more meaningful things. Chelsea, Wyatt, Grace, Aliza, William, and Lincoln were the light of Andy’s life. Everything he did was for the benefit of his family. Andy had a passion for dairy farming and after spending a few years bouncing between jobs, he and Chelsea started the greatest adventure of all; raising a family in “God’s Country” on a small dairy farm north of Paul. Andy spent countless hours over the years caring for and taking great pride in managing their dairy farm. He received many awards for top quality milk production, but his greatest joy was found when he was working or playing with his kids. He taught them the value of hard work by example. He was such a loving and dedicated husband and father. He had a quiet, gentle way of teaching them important life lessons while working or spending time with them. He was a loyal friend to many people. He had a special way of having a great influence on the lives of the people that knew him without drawing recognition to himself.

Andy is survived by his wife, Chelsea; and their children, Wyatt, Grace, Aliza, William, and Lincoln; his parents, Kerry and Joy; and brothers, Ben (Heather), Jake (Aarian), Aaron (Leslie), and Kody (Chayla). Andy is also survived by his parents-in-law, Dan and Mary Ann Clayton; and a large extended family of in-laws, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Andy, a Mighty Oak, will truly be missed by many. The love he gave will be felt for years to come and the memories we have of him will be honored and cherished for as long as we live and beyond. We, his family, would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who have given their love, support, and friendship to us. While we are heartbroken, we have faith in Heavenly Father’s plan and rely on His promises that all things will be made well and whole.

