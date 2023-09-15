Costco soup mislabeled as gluten-free

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you shop at Costco and someone in your house has a gluten sensitivity, there’s an important public health warning from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Kirkland signature’s chicken tortilla soup was mistakenly labeled gluten-free. The Food Safety and Inspection Service calls it a misbranding issue -- not a recall.

Costco has already pulled the ready-to-eat soup from warehouse shelves, but if you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return those to Costco.

The soup was sold in two-pound tubs with an expiration date of November 23rd.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout—Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada... Oregon, Utah and Washington.

So far, there have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup.

