Crash between two semi-trucks closes Interstate 84 Eastbound between exits 194 and 201

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An early morning crash on Interstate 84 closed the Eastbound lanes between exit 194 at Ridgeway and exit 201 at Kasota Road.

The accident happened right before the Paul exit in the Eastbound lanes in the early morning hours of Friday.

The accident was between two semi trucks.

The Eastbound lanes were shut down between exit 194 and 201 and traffic was detoured around the crash on the Frontage Road.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time and Idaho State Police are investigating the accident.

KMVT will have more information as it becomes available.

