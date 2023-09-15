Advertise with Us
FDA seeks public opinion on cold medicine containing a certain drug

FDA seeks public input on cold medicine
FDA seeks public input on cold medicine(CNN)
By Gina Jameson and CNN
Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Food and Drug Administration says it will seek public opinion before making any kind of decision on a widely used decongestant recently deemed ineffective.

Earlier this week, an advisory committee to the FDA voted unanimously that phenylephrine does not do anything to ease symptoms.

The drug is found in over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine.

The committee advised the FDA that drugs that don’t work should not be sold.

On Thursday, the FDA released an update saying it will take the committee’s input and evidence into account, but the agency will make the final decision.

The FDA says that if it agrees with the panel’s view, it will issue a proposed order to remove phenylephrine from the list of drugs recognized as safe and effective.

The public will then be allowed to comment before the agency issues its final order.

The FDA also reminded consumers that there are other cold and allergy medications available over-the counter that do not contain phenylephrine.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

