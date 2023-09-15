Filer boys soccer and Wendell have tight contest; Idaho prep boys soccer scores

Filer, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Wildcats (0-7) hosted the Declo Hornets (1-6) Tuesday afternoon, both desperate for a win.

After a slow start, Filer’s Brock Knight found a goal after a defensive mistake from Declo.

Filer is back on the pitch Tuesday as they travel to Sun Valley to take on the Cutthroats while Declo will travel to Wendell.

Other boys’ soccer scores

Wendell 4, Kimberly 2

Gooding, Buhl 0

