Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Fit and Well Idaho: Upcoming health talk to focus on youth mental health

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is gearing up for their next health talk, this time the topic is about youth suicide prevention.

Taking place on Tuesday September 19 between 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. via the website Microsoft Teams, the health talk is aiming to go over strategies and resources that people can use to help support the youth and their mental health.

The talk is lead by a mental health professional with St. Luke’s who says the goal is to give people tools and techniques on how to speak about mental health to the youth in the community, and how we can all help them feel more connected.

“I think again this topic can cause some heartache and some emotions, so this isn’t geared towards people whoa re struggling in the moment, it’s really for our larger community to just learn both about the problem and learn about the solution,” said Gretchen Gudmundsen, a child clinical psychologist who is leading the health talk.

This health talk is free to attend but you have to register.

To register, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi ends up in Northside Canal Saturday morning
Semi lands in Northside Canal Saturday Morning backs up I84 westbound for hours
Joseph Swainston
Former Wendell School District employee Joseph Swainston pleads guilty on all three counts
413 Albertson's and Kroger owned stores will close nationwide
Kroger/Albertson’s merger spells the end for 413 stores nationwide
Ambulance Light
Man dies in early morning crash near Murtaugh
The body of the driver was recovered three days after his car crashed into a canal in Jerome...
Ketchum man drowns after car crashes into a canal

Latest News

FDA seeks public input on cold medicine
FDA seeks public opinion on cold medicine containing a certain drug
Gathering of Grateness
5K Gathering of ‘Grate’ness to take place this Saturday in Jerome
National Suicide Prevention Week brings awareness to the one of the leading causes of death
A Suicide Prevention Workshop will be held Saturday Sept. 16 at the Wilson Theatre in Rupert
National Suicide Prevention Month
Wellness Wednesday: National Suicide Prevention Month