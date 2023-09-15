Fit and Well Idaho: Upcoming health talk to focus on youth mental health

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is gearing up for their next health talk, this time the topic is about youth suicide prevention.

Taking place on Tuesday September 19 between 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. via the website Microsoft Teams, the health talk is aiming to go over strategies and resources that people can use to help support the youth and their mental health.

The talk is lead by a mental health professional with St. Luke’s who says the goal is to give people tools and techniques on how to speak about mental health to the youth in the community, and how we can all help them feel more connected.

“I think again this topic can cause some heartache and some emotions, so this isn’t geared towards people whoa re struggling in the moment, it’s really for our larger community to just learn both about the problem and learn about the solution,” said Gretchen Gudmundsen, a child clinical psychologist who is leading the health talk.

This health talk is free to attend but you have to register.

To register, visit this link.

