Hunger Free: Fred Meyer is helping feed those in need in the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fred Meyer is working to ensure that nobody in the community goes hungry with a push to support local Idaho Food Banks during the month of September.

The Hunger Free Project is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste action plan. According to Kroger’s report, one in eight Americans struggle with hunger.

Michelle Winn, the store manager at Twin Fall’s Fred Meyer, said the program aims to feed the human spirit by allowing customers two ways to donate to the Idaho Food Banks.

At the check-out customers can round their bill up to the nearest dollar, or they can buy a grocery bag full of food for ten dollars.

“It all goes to the local Idaho Food Banks, so we are feeding the people in our communities, which is great,” said Winn. “Last year Fred Meyer donated over 401,000 meals just in Idaho alone.”

Winn said the $10 grocery bags are filled with items like peanut butter, tuna fish, canned vegetables, and other healthy food options.

Winn said the program is a rewarding way for people to give back.

“You know what?” Winn said. “I am just super proud to work for Fred Meyer and I am so blessed to be in this community where we’re able to give back and help those people in need.”

More information can be found at Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste website.

