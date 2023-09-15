Advertise with Us
Idaho Secretary of State speaks on ballot initiatives, voting and more

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Election season is right around the corner, and with multiple ballot initiatives racing against the clock to make the 2024 November ballot we had Idaho Secretary of State on Rise and Shine to break down some of the things you need to know.

Secretary McGrane spoke on the Kind Idaho Medical Marijuana, and the Idahoans for Open Primaries ballot initiatives, along with how much time they have left before they are no longer eligible for the November ballot.

He also urged Idahoans to register to vote even if the March Presidential Primary issue is still not fixed.

To watch the full interview with Secretary McGrane click the play button up above.

