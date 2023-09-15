Jerome County prosecuting attorney resigns

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Embattled Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Bradley Calbo has resigned from his position.

Jerome County officials met Thursday to discuss the matter.

According to Commissioner Charlie Howell, Calbo’s resignation went into effect on August 31.

Calbo recently pleaded no contest to assault in the fourth agree and attempt to commit a Class C felony in Lincoln County Court over in Newport, Oregon.

In a text, Commissioner Howell told KMVT he wishes Calbo the best of luck.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Sam Beus is still handling Calbo’s cases, but no word yet on who will replace him.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.