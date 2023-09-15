Advertise with Us
Kimberly girls soccer stomps Wendell; Idaho volleyball and girls soccer prep scores

Bulldogs now sit at 9-1
By Kole Emplit
Sep. 14, 2023
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Bulldogs (9-1) hosted the Wendell Trojans (2-5-1) Thursday afternoon in a lopsided affair.

After a 6-0 lead at the half for Kimberly, the Bulldogs would keep up the intense play.

Senior Ellie Stastny grabbed her hat trick, after putting her second and third goal away in the second half.

Freshman Emma Chavez grabbed her second goal of the game after finding the net from the corner.

The Bulldogs would win 10-0, in an impressive showing.

Kimberly will be back in action Tuesday as they host Gooding, while Wendell will host Declo.

Kimberly goals:

- Ellie Stastny (3 goals)

- Ava Harper (2 goals) assisted by Lydia Johns & Kaycee Hufstetler

- Emma Chavez (2 goals) assisted by Alli Stastny & Cassidy Johnson

- Hannah Baird

- Cassidy Johnson

- Lydia Johns assisted by Ava Wyatt

Shutout earned by Kimberly Keeper Abby Johnson.

Other girls’ soccer scores

Filer 3, Declo 2

Filer goals:

  • Kate Jacques
  • Izzy Garcia (2)

Volleyball scores

Kimberly 3, Filer 0 (25-20, 25-18, 27-25)

Kimberly stats:

- Tarissa Plew 17assists,

- Kadrian Klingler 19 assists

- Mallory had a double-double, 11 digs 17 kills Emerson 18 digs Hope Ward 7 kills

- Macy Dille 7 kills

- Taya Plew 6 kills

- Emersyn Brown 18 digss

Filer stats:

- Hazel Fischer 8 kills, 13 digs

- Faith Robinson 27 assists, 7 digs

- Izzy Brown 8 digs

Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 1

