KMVT Game of the Week: Lighthouse Christian and Carey ready for battle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’S Game of the Week includes a rivalry matchup between the Lighthouse Christian Lions and the Carey Panthers.

In the last 17 years, Lighthouse and Carey have met 11 times, with the Lions taking six of the games and having the advantage. Carey won last year’s game, 36-6.

This rivalry, however, has been renewed with both sides featuring first-year head coaches.

Logan Bosma returns to his alma mater to coach the Lions, where he graduated in 2014 and won a state title in 2011.

For Carey, John Saili will coach at his alma mater for the Panthers this season, after being on staff as an assistant for the past seven years.

The Panthers won last year’s contest on the road, but a new and improved Lighthouse squad is ready to get another win in the rivalry.

“I love Carey week, I have a long history of playing Carey and coaching against them, it’s so much fun,” Bosma said. That extra anticipation you do get from Carey week is a lot of fun and you can see it in the guys. They’re fired up about it, talking about it every day, and are ready to go.”

The Lions are off to a hot start on the year, starting undefeated at 3-0, thanks to the strong quarterback play from senior Justice Schrader.

In his last game against Raft River, he threw for nearly 400 yards, while posting an impressive five touchdowns through the air, while also getting an interception on the defensive side.

He cannot contain himself about playing Carey Friday.

“This game needs to be a statement game, this is a big team and a big rival, we need to show what we can do to a full extent against a really good team and a really big rival,” Schrader said.

Carey on the other hand, hasn’t gotten off to the best start. The Panthers are 0-2 and have had trouble kick-starting the offense.

Saili knows a big win against his rivals could mean everything to his squad.

“Anytime you win big against a rival, it has an impact on the season,” Saili said. One win and we can get going in the right direction.”

The two teams will duke it out Friday night under the lights at Carey High School.

