Local base jumper hoping to break world record Friday night in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local man is on a mission to break a world record, and it all starts Friday night in Twin Falls.

Jonathan Cox is an avid base jumper, and is getting ready to try to break the world record for most human powered base jumps in a 24 hour period.

It all starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday night and he has 24 hours to break the record, which is currently 64 hours.

He has base jumped just under 1,300 times, and been training for this day for a year by doing an ultra marathon and base jumping as much as he can.

He knows he has to base jump at least 65 times in a 24 hour period to break the record, and he says he hopes he can keep up his mental and physical strength, especially for the hike out.

“What’s going to keep you going? Just how much I want it, and how long I’ve been training for it, and just knowing that I’m doing it for a good reason,” said Jonathan Cox, who is trying to break the record.

He is doing this to raise money for Idaho Search and Rescue and the SORT Team, and hopes it is a big success for them.

“There is a lot of bad looks on Base jumpers, and I’m just trying to give back to the community because they save us so much so I just want to give back,” said Cox.

He would love to have the public come cheer him on.

You can watch him jump between 7:00 p.m. Friday and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Perrine Bridge.

If you are interested in donating to the SORT Team and Search and Rescue, you can do that via Venmo. The name is @BaseWorldRecord.

