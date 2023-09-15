Popular water bead toy being recalled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 50,000 water bead toys sold at target are being recalled. That’s after one baby died and another was seriously injured.

The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide at Target stores and online from March to November 2022.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, if kids eat the beads, they get bigger in their stomachs that can cause intestinal obstruction.

