Popular water bead toy being recalled

Toy sold at Target stores and online
The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games
The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games(KMVT)
By Gina Jameson and CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 50,000 water bead toys sold at target are being recalled. That’s after one baby died and another was seriously injured.

The recall is for Chuckle and Roar Ultimate Water Beads activity kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide at Target stores and online from March to November 2022.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, if kids eat the beads, they get bigger in their stomachs that can cause intestinal obstruction.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

