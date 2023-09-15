Snake River Canyons Park opens Ricketts RV Park

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River Canyons Park now offers RV camping spots.

The Snake River Canyons Park spans from Yingst Grade all the way to the Hansen Bridge, it is 6,800 acres, and now, the area includes an RV park.

“Well part of what the park board does is design recreational opportunities in planning, and one of the things we wanted to bring in was people coming to stay in the park, so an RV park was probably the perfect beginning point, and we had an area that BLM had already cleared for us,” said Sue Williams who is on the park board.

The entire park land is owned by the Bureau of Land Management and leased to Jerome County. There are some portions of private land too.

They just entered into new 25 year lease with the BLM for the land.

The new RV park is about a half mile East of Highway 93 off of Shoshone Falls Road.

“There are 13 camp sites, some of them are pull in and some of them are pull through, we also have a very large area off to the north end that allows equestrian rigs to park, there will be corrals there to support the horses,” said Williams.

The RV park is named after the Ricketts family, who spent a lot of time learning about the history of the area.

A member of the Ricketts family was in attendance to see the new site.

“I grew up running around all this area as a kid, fishing over at Vineyard Creek, crawling around Devil’s Corral, on the trail out here and it was an amazing experience growing up and I’ve always wondered if it would last for other people,” said Keith Alan Ricketts.

The Snake River Canyons Park board is working on having other offerings at their park as well and is interested in hearing what the public may like to see.

“I think it should be a good draw, because we are so close to Shoshone Falls, we are close to the Visitor’s Center in Twin Falls, so there are a lot of other attractions where people can use this as a jumping off point,” said Williams.

The camp sites do not require a reservation as they are first come first serve. there is a 5 night limit and they don’t have water or electric hookups, but there is a bathroom on the site.

For more information, you can call 208-308-4944.

