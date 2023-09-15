Twin Falls enters Alford plea to rape, voyeurism

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man has reached a plea deal with prosecutors Friday afternoon in the two cases against him.

Joshua Nelson entered an Alford plea to rape and had the video voyeurism and dispensing alcohol to minors charges be dismissed.

In the other case, the state filed an amended complaint, removing the second count of video voyeurism. In exchange, he also entered an Alford plea to count one.

No date has been set for sentencing.

