Former Kuna teacher sentenced on child sex crime charges

A former teacher at Kuna Middle School has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after having sexual contact with a minor student.
By KBOI News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former teacher at Kuna Middle School has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after having sexual contact with a minor student.

KBOI reports 52-year-old Cory Gaylor must serve 13 years before he is eligible for parole.

According to the prosecution, Gaylor groomed and sexually abused the victim in his classroom on multiple occasions. He also texted the victim several weeks before the illegal sexual contact.

Gaylor pled guilty to lewd conduct with a child under 16 and enticing a child over the internet in July.

He was sentenced in Ada County Court on Thursday.

