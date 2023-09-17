Advertise with Us
Boise State Broncos pick up first win of the year

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After their worst start in nearly 20 years the Boise State Broncos got back on track this morning with a 42-18 win against an FCS team, the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and Maddux Madsen added 57 yards and a touchdown on three passes.

Running back Ashton Jeanty continued to carry the Bronco offense with three rushing touchdowns this afternoon. Eric McAlister added two receiving touchdowns as well.

The defense forced two fumbles and held the Fighting Hawks to under 200 total yards of offense.

The Broncos will hit the road to open their Mountain West Conference slate against San Diego State next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

