Canyon Ridge improves to 8-1 with win over Highland

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number two team in 4A boys high school soccer took on the eighth ranked team in 5A earlier Saturday morning in Twin Falls.

The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks hosted the Highland Rams out of Pocatello. In the middle of the first half off a corner for Canyon Ridge the ball bounces off a Ram defender’s back and into the net as the Riverhawks take a 1-0 lead into the half.

In the second half Canyon Ridge’s T.J. Brewer worked his way up the sideline and hit his teammate Braiden de la Cruz who just missed over the net with a shot, but his teammates would pick him up.

After passing it around looking for a play Riley Scott lofted a pass into the soft spot of the defense and the first player couldn’t get a boot on it, but Blake Schultz came through on the follow and put Canyon Ridge up 2-0 late in the second half.

Highland made this interesting at the end though as Lukas Roth finds a loose ball and scores the first and only Rams goal of the game with a few minutes to spare.

However, Canyon Ridge would hang on for the 2-1 win as they move to 8-1 on the year.

