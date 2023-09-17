Perrine Bridge maintenance work to begin Monday (9/23)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reminding motorists that maintenance work will begin Monday, September 23rd, on the Perrine Bridge.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound U.S. 93 beginning at 4:45 AM, then on Tuesday, September 24th, the right lane of southbound U.S. 93.

The ITD says that they will be alternating lane closures through the 28th and warns that semi’s hauling wide loads will need to take an alternative route, as they will not be allowed to cross the bridge during maintenance work.

