Twin Falls Volleyball Invite wrapped up on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Bruins hosted their volleyball invite tournament this weekend featuring some of the top teams in the entire state regardless of class.

One of the final games of the tournament featured the hosts, Twin Falls against the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies of Meridian.

In the first set, with the Grizzlies back to serve the two teams volley around and a great save is made by Rocky Mountain’s Aubrey Evans before the Bruins just barely hit it out of bounds for the Rocky Mountain point. The Grizzlies would take the first set as well.

In the second set Grizzlies serving again, and Twin Falls gets the ball to Cierra Bohrn who made her mark felt on a huge spike and the game as a whole as she picked up multiple kills. However, the grizzlies would also take set two.

In the third set now in the middle of a great rally and the ball again finds Bohrn on the outside and she spikes it home for yet another kill on the game and twin would take set three to stay alive.

In the fourth set Twin Falls took a 22-18 looking to force a fifth set, but unfortunately, they let that lead slip away as Rocky Mountain came back to win the final set by a score of 27-25 and took the match by a final of 3 sets to 1.

