20-year-old charged with Vehicular Manslaughter following tragic death near Hazelton over the weekend

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s office has released the details regarding a vehicular death that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday near Hazelton.

According to an affidavit issued by the Jerome County Sheriff’s office, On September 16th, law enforcement was notified of fatal crash and possible homicide at 2650 East 1200 South.

According to that affidavit, 20-year-old Braxton Streling was camping with his parents and had some drinks.

Streling told detectives that he left the camp site around 4 a.m. with his friend to go “smoke some weed”, he claims at that time his friend saw a cornfield and wanted to run through it.

According to the affidavit, he stopped the car, and they ran into the corn field. At that point Streling claims he lost track of his friend and started looking for him.

He stated he was spinning reverse donuts with his car. He then parked the car and waited for his friend to emerge where they had entered the corn field.

Streling said while he was doing reverse donuts, he got stuck and thought that he was high centered and that he was peeling-out. claiming he had to drive the car forward to get unstuck.

According to the affidavit, the body of the friend. later identified as 20-year-old Peyton Walton, had burning and charring on his jacket, there were also peel-out marks by the body.

Streling has been arrested and is in custody on vehicular manslaughter charges.

According to that affidavit, Streling stated that they had both been drinking.

When asked about his level of intoxication, Streling was asked to rank his feeling of intoxication from 1 to 10. 1 = ‘Being old lady going to church on Sunday sober’ to 10 = ‘being dying of alcohol poisoning’, Streling stated he was at 6 or 7.

